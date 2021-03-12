Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Bluegrass/ folk singer Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Poky Polar Plunge 2021 will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. The event is free and open to all ages.
• The Party Barn — inside Westwood Mall at 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 3, in Pocatello — will host a 1980s Neon Dance Party from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be a live DJ with a 1500-square-foot dance floor for all ages. LED and glow fun available for purchase. No Alcohol.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live with music featuring Strings Attached starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave, will host free swing and line dancing lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Open to all ages.
