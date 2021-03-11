Today
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a free concert featuring Carolina Reapers today. Music will start at 7 p.m., and the Carolina Reapers will take the stage from 9 to 11 p.m. The Carolina Reapers are a rock-n-roll, southern blues band. The band is being filmed by the “Breaking The Band” series.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Bluegrass/ folk singer Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
