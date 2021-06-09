Today
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. The topic this week is “Pollinators — Nature’s Most Important Job.” These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Rock DEE House Dueling Piano Comedy Show at 6 p.m. today. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/9597wjtk. Come down and listen and dance, play all of the fun new and retro games. Feel free to bring in your own food. All ages welcome and all coin ops will be disabled.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 2376 Via Caporatti Drive in Pocatello.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Palm Spring Film Festival winner “Land” will play at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to www.isucinema.com/land for more information and trailer.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner, along with the show. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the Thursday show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.