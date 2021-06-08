Today
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will convene for a special meeting at 11 a.m. today at 209 E. Lewis St.
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Pollinators — Nature’s Most Important Job.”
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Rock DEE House Dueling Piano Comedy Show at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/9597wjtk. Come down and listen and dance, play all of the fun new and retro games. Feel free to bring in your own food. There is also a snack counter and cold drinks available for purchase. All ages welcome and all coin ops will be disabled.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.