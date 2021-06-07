Monday
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Marshall Public Library will jumpstart its all-ages summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” with an event at the library from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. At the kickoff, patrons can sign up for the program, enjoy crafts, eat some treats and hang out with the animals from Snake River Doodles petting zoo. Through the program, patrons who complete their reading challenges will receive entries for their age division’s grand prize drawing at the end of the program.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. For more information, message 208-244-2633.
