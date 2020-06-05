Today
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at various locations in Old Town Pocatello. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. To view a list of businesses that will be open, visit oldtownpocatello.com.
• There will be a free, socially distanced Community Drum Circle, hosted by WholeHealth Cooperative, from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Ross Park in Pocatello near the pool. Bring your own drums, chairs, food and drinks. For more information, call Eric at 208-241-9817.
Saturday
• On Saturday, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be fully open for the first time this year, with crafters being welcomed back. The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello.
• There will be a peaceful march in honor of George Floyd and in solidarity with the Black Live Matter movement on Saturday. The event will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Then at around 8:45 p.m. at the park, there will be a candlelight vigil for George Floyd also at Caldwell Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
