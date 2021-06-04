Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2 to 5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at various locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Admission is free.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• The band Best by Yesterday will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Days on Saturday. Wagon rides are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wagon rides are $5 per person age 3 and up and includes a bag of bison treats.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will host puppet workshops on Saturday and June 12 and 19. Middle school student workshops are from 10 to 11:30 a.m., high school student workshops are from noon to 1:30 p.m., and adult workshops are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per student. In return, each student will receive materials, direction and instruction. The walkaway is each participant receives their very own puppet and an online showcase. The showcase would consist of each contributor doing a little scene and recording them to be shared on Facebook. For more information, call 208-478-6886 and leave a message, or go to the Old Town Actors Studio Facebook page.
• The Alliance Academy of Dance will present the mesmerizing ballet “Swan Lake” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello High School Auditorium. Staged by ballet masters Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door.
• The 10th annual Gate City Brewfest will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 22 locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at gatecitybrewfest.com.
• “Minari” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. This best-picture nominee tells the true story of a Korean-American family who relocates to rural Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/minari. asks are still required for entrance at this time.
• Alexa Sluder will perform live from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Pairing with Micha at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They will pair five wines with five courses. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• Singer-songwriter Tia Lloyd will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
