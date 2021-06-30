Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Wild Hunters.” If cougars, coyotes and bears are your thing, join in this investigation into our wild Idaho hunters.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today in Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• The KYD-J Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at today’s free Revive @ 5 event at the Downtown Pavilion in Pocatello. Food will be available from Thanks a Brunch and El Herradero. There will be cold beverages and ice cream, and the Wednesday Farmers Market will be open.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
