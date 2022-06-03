Today
• Today at the fairgrounds in Pocatello, kids 19 and under can compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and tie-down roping. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn will host a “Find the Fun in Art!” event from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The entrance is on the exterior of the back side of the Westwood Mall. Admission is $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. Entry covers all games, activities, take-home art and entertainment. Authors and artists will have their work on display and will be ready to talk to anyone about their craft.
• The June First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout downtown Pocatello. Admission is free.
• The Pocatello Mystic Market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.
• The Rock'n Hillbilly Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Malad Classic Car & Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Malad. The show is open to all year custom and restored vehicles along with pre-1977 vintage campers, trailers & unique vehicles for judging. There will be local vendors, food, raffle prizes, and music.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.
• The 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. There will be more than 100 breweries, live music, food vendors, a raffle and silent auction. Must be 21 to attend and have a valid photo ID. Tickets through Friday are $40, and tickets purchased the day of the event will be $50. No sales at the gate. Purchase tickets at northamericanbrewers.org.
• The Marshall Public Library is looking to make a “splash” by launching its all-ages 2022 summer reading program. This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.” Head over to the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for the summer kick-off party. People in the community can sign up for the summer reading program at the event. Plus, there will be a bounce house, free treats and food trucks.
• The Gate City Grays will host their home opener at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. Tickets are $5 and kids 8 and under are free with an adult.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20. For reservations, text 208-573-6442.
• The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation is searching for the "Face of Pride" 2022. Bring your best talent (five minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave in Pocatello, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information and the application, contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message them at facebook.com/SEIPF.
Saturday-June 11
• The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships will be held Saturday through June 11 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.
