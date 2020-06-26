Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a parking lot party on Friday. There will be food and drink specials beginning at 4 p.m. The band Almost Famous will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m.
• There will be a free, socially distanced Community Drum Circle, hosted by WholeHealth Cooperative, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Ross Park in Pocatello near the pool. Bring your own drums, chairs, food and drinks.
Today & Saturday
• United Way of Southeastern Idaho is hosting #FrontlineFriday Fresh Food Distribution at 2 p.m. today in the Holt Arena parking lot in Pocatello. At 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the old Shopko at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, there will be another food box giveaway. Come get a free, fresh produce box.
• Snake River Theatre Company will put on a production of “The Addams Family” musical at 7 p.m. today and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at 922 Highway 39 in Blackfoot.
Today-Sunday
• The second annual Pack the Park Worship Series, hosted by Willow Bay Baptist Church, will take place at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at American Falls City Park. Youth Night is also Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair or blanket.
Today, Saturday & Monday
• The American Falls Little Theatre, 233 Idaho St. in American Falls, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday, with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 208-339-0830 for tickets.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• Celebrate Blackfoot will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot. It will be a day full of events, including snowmobile water races, vendor fairs, ping pong ball drop, car show, free concerts and more. For more information, contact Mindie Loosli at 208-681-6413 or Jake Dye at 208-680-9652.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison will host Bison Baby Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon. There will be ranch tours, bison feeding and family fun. Take a ride on the wagon, feed the mamas and check out the babies. Cost is $5 per person 3 and up. Reserve your spot in advance by calling 801-623-2715.
