Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello, for preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their caregivers. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The second annual Poky Paddle will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today in Pocatello. Bring your own float and float from Edson Fichter Nature Area or from Taysom Rotary Park to Centennial Park. Shuttles will be provided. Food trucks, music, a beer garden and booths will be at Centennial Park.
• The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall will host Backyard Kick Back After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today. There will be live music, lawn games, food and drinks.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Galen Clark will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Rockland Public School, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland, will host the 16th annual Dutch Oven Dinner and Melodrama today and Saturday. Dinner takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee showing at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for dinner and the show ($7.50 for children 12 and under) or $10 for the show or dinner ($4 for children). Dinner includes tri-tip, pulled pork, potatoes, salad, rolls, cobbler and ice cream, and homemade root beer.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
Saturday
• Episcopal Church Women will hold their annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 355 W. Lander St. in Pocatello. For more information, call the church at 208-233-2640.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The first Art Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with Mural Fest. Locations throughout downtown Pocatello will host artists finishing up their murals, musicians performing live inside and out, free art-centered activities for families and more. Activities include windsock making, potato stamping American Flag art, Zoo Idaho art with animals, rock painting and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Days on Saturday. Wagon rides are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wagon rides are $5 per person age 3 and up and includes a bag of bison treats.
• The Eastern Idaho Jazz and Blues Summer Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. Bring your blankets and chairs. Visit eijs.org for a complete listing of bands and other festival information. Admission is free
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• The annual Wildflower and Music Festival will take place Saturday at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. Gates open at 1 p.m. and admission is $10 per person at the gate. Pebble Creek will operate the Sunshine Chair Lift from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost for the lift ride is $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 12. From 3 to 5 p.m., the Aaron Ball Band will be on stage, followed by the Opskamatrists from 5 to 7 p.m., with Kyd J closing from 7 to 9 p.m. Pebble Creek will be barbecuing food, and beverages will be available as well. Vendors will be on site offering various local and handcrafted items.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host A Step Back In Time adult prom from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple and can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/adultprom. The event is open to anyone 18 and older. Enter through the double gray doors on the back of the building.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring Orla O’Conner starting at 7:30 p.m.
• Ron Clayson will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bingham Healthcare/ICCU Liberty Fireworks Celebration will take place at 10:05 p.m. Saturday at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot. Cale Moon will perform before the fireworks show, starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
• The Pocatello Kiwanis Club will hold its 53rd annual pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at the Kiwanis Pavilion located in Tydeman Park, North Eighth Avenue and East Young Street in Pocatello. Cost is $5 for individuals and $20 for a family (six people). Children age 6 and younger are free. From 10 a.m. to noon each day, Idaho State University physics faculty and students will offer a free workshop on water rocket construction.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.