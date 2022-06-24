Today
• Portneuf District Library and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care will host a Teddy Bear Clinic & Picnic at 11 a.m. today at the library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a check-up. Lunch will be provided by the library. Park at the church across the street.
• Citizens Community Bank will hold a 25-year anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at all the bank’s branch locations in Ammon, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Pocatello Downs is back today with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the first race will run at 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of MGM’s “Dog” (rated PG-13) today. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn and come to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8 p.m. today at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.
Today and Saturday
• The 16th annual Malad Valley Welsh Festival will take place today and Saturday at Malad City Park. Celebrating the Welsh heritage of Malad Valley, the festival features presentations about Wales, a photo exhibit of Wales, displays of pioneer family histories, Celtic music, youth and adult poetry readings, concerts, art exhibits, wagon rides to historic sites, kids’ pioneer games, quilt show, food and craft vendors. For more information and to view a full schedule of events, visit www.welshfestival.com.
• The annual Rockland School Foundation Dutch Oven Dinner & Melodrama will take place starting at 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Rockland School Old Gym, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland. The melodrama this year is “Farm Wars”: “Star Wars” but as a spaghetti western. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at the following link: fb.me/e/2d8D7ZKxJ.
Saturday
• Get up and get active with Donor Connect’s Gift of Life Walk/Run on Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Participants can choose to walk or run a 2K or 5K race around the Wellness Complex. For more information, visit raceentry.com/gift-of-life-walkrun-pocatello/race-information.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Art Fest returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. Enjoy live art demonstrations, live music, great food and art-centered activities throughout the downtown area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Concentrix Pocatello is hosting a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day effort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Concentrix parking lot at 805 N. Main St.
• Country music star Lauren Alaina will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Alaina will perform at 8 p.m.
• Country star Brad Paisley will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets run from $89 to $109 and can be purchased at hobangaming.com. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday
• ISU’s Department of Physics will host a Water Rocket Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Pocatello’s Tydeman Park, North Eighth Avenue and East Young Street. Each day, the first 100 youth ages 16 years old and younger will receive the materials needed to construct a water rocket. The festival is being held in conjunction with the Pocatello Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual Bing Hong Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.
