Today
• Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, 1600 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Customer Appreciation Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be tacos, games and raffles.
• Casting for Recovery Eastern Idaho will hold a fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. There will be a raffle and silent auction, and a percentage of food and beverage sales will be donated to help raise money for the breast cancer retreat program.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host its June beer poking event with live music by Shawn Barnby from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today.
• Rock band Phoenix Risen will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Angels Tacos and Shooters BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Rockland Public School, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland, will host the 16th annual Dutch Oven Dinner and Melodrama today, Friday and Saturday. Dinner takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee showing at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for dinner and the show ($7.50 for children 12 and under) or $10 for the show or dinner ($4 for children). Dinner includes tri-tip, pulled pork, potatoes, salad, rolls, cobbler and ice cream, and homemade root beer.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner, along with the show. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the Thursday show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The second annual Poky Paddle will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Pocatello. Bring your own float and float from Edson Fichter Nature Area or from Taysom Rotary Park to Centennial Park. Shuttles will be provided. Food trucks, music, a beer garden and booths will be at Centennial Park.
• The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall will host Backyard Kick Back After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. There will be live music, lawn games, food and drinks.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Galen Clark will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.