Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Birds of a Feather.” If you think feathers, flying, and dinosaurs are cool then you’ll want to sign up for this adventure into the life of birds.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Police Union negotiations will continue at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Bannock Civitans will kick off the Revive @ 5 Summer Concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Downtown Pavilion. Live on stage, The Eclectics will be performing, and there will be great food, cold beverages and fun for the entire family.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, 1600 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Customer Appreciation Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. There will be tacos, games and raffles.
• Casting for Recovery Eastern Idaho will hold a fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. There will be a raffle and silent auction, and a percentage of food and beverage sales will be donated to help raise money for the breast cancer retreat program.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host its June beer poking event with live music by Shawn Barnby from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Rock band Phoenix Risen will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Angels Tacos and Shooters BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• Rockland Public School, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland, will host the 16th annual Dutch Oven Dinner and Melodrama on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dinner takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee showing at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for dinner and the show ($7.50 for children 12 and under) or $10 for the show or dinner ($4 for children). Dinner includes tri-tip, pulled pork, potatoes, salad, rolls, cobbler and ice cream, and homemade root beer.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner, along with the show. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the Thursday show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.