Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• Squared: The Pocatello Coworking Space inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will host a “Speed Networking” event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Pho-King TasTea, 714 N. Fifth Ave.
• There will be a Concepts Squared event featuring Blake Isaacs speaking on air filtration at 7 p.m. today inside the Round House Conference Room at Station Square, 200. S. Main St. in Pocatello
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Birds of a Feather.” If you think feathers, flying, and dinosaurs are cool then you’ll want to sign up for this adventure into the life of birds.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Police Union negotiations will continue at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Bannock Civitans will kick off the Revive @ 5 Summer Concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Pavilion. Live on stage, The Eclectics will be performing, and there will be great food, cold beverages and fun for the entire family.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
