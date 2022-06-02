Today
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host First Thursday Wine Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. today. Prices will vary depending upon wines and foods. Reservations are required. Call 208-234-7000 to get your spot reserved.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• On Friday at the fairgrounds in Pocatello, kids 19 and under can compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and tie-down roping. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn will host a “Find the Fun in Art!” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The entrance is on the exterior of the back side of the Westwood Mall. Admission is $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. Entry covers all games, activities, take-home art and entertainment. Authors and artists will have their work on display and will be ready to talk to anyone about their craft.
• The June First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in Friday’s Idaho State Journal and at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• The Pocatello Mystic Market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7 p.m. at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Each of the participating locations will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.
• The Rock’n Hillbilly Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
