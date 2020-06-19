Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• There will be a free, socially distanced Community Drum Circle, hosted by WholeHealth Cooperative, from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Ross Park in Pocatello near the pool. Bring your own drums, chairs, food and drinks. For more information, call Eric at 208-241-9817.
• Pocatello People of Color United is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration at Caldwell Park in Pocatello today. Wear a mask, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and pack a picnic lunch. A limited number of hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The schedule is as follows: opening speeches at noon; peaceful march at 12:30 p.m.; socially distanced picnic at 1 p.m.; first community meeting at 2 p.m.; recap of first meeting at 7 p.m.; candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.; and a showing of the movie “13th” at 8:30 p.m.
Today & Saturday
• The Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out festival and competition will continue through Saturday. Today, registration and canvas stamping will take place at the Candy Jar, 105 N.W. Main St. in Blackfoot, from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your canvas and paints today to an optional Group Paint Out at Wadsworth Island between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Saturday, turn in your finished canvases for judging at The Candy Jar between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. An open house and exhibition will then take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Candy Jar Art Gallery. The Plein Air Paint Out is open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Artists visit beautiful Bingham County to paint, draw and sketch the natural landscape. Spectators are welcome to watch and talk with the artists.
• The Summer Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Booth Barn, 1100 Booth Drive in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Saturday
• Be Sweet Treats will host a pop-up shop with free ice cream sandwiches from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 740 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a Flash Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the main entrance.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison will host Bison Baby Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon. There will be ranch tours, bison feeding and family fun. Take a ride on the wagon, feed the mamas and check out the babies. Cost is $5 per person 3 and up. Reserve your spot in advance by calling 801-623-2715.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave, in Pocatello, will host the Summer Solstice Yoga Festival at noon Saturday. There will be a free one-hour yoga practice and some other activities. Sticks and Scones will be open for lunch.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.