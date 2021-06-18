Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo at 6:30 p.m. today. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.
• The band Strings Attached will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Off the Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a free comedy night show as well as open mic night today. The comedy show will feature Spyke Naugahyde and special guest Becki Keiser. The open mic will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and again from 9 to 10 p.m. The comedy show will take place from 8 to 9 p.m.
• The band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Shows include an optional brunch or dinner. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
Saturday
• The 10th annual Spinderella, Idaho’s premier ladies-only bicycle ride, will take place Saturday, with all the rides starting and ending in Ross Park in Pocatello. The 100-mile ride starts at 6 a.m.; the 70-mile ride starts at 7 a.m.; the 50-mile ride starts at 7:30 a.m.; the 22-mile ride starts at 9 a.m.; and the 10-mile ride starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $65 for all distances. More information can be found at spinderellaride.com.
• Wally’s Lube N’ Go will host a Father’s Day Give Back event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rent-A-Center, 781 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. All proceeds from the raffle and hot dog and soda sales will be donated to Valley Mission, along with a portion of the proceeds from oil changes.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the south parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Specialty items will be individually priced. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Days on Saturday. Wagon rides are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wagon rides are $5 per person age 3 and up and includes a bag of bison treats.
• The 2021 Priddaho Pride Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. There will be family-friendly activities, Elliott with 2Ts from VH-1s RuPaul’s Drag Race will be performing live, and food and retail vendors will be on hand. For more information, visit priddaho.com.
• Juneteenth will be celebrated by the Pocatello Branch of the NAACP with an ethnic and traditional food picnic and other activities on Saturday. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. There is a drive-thru option starting at noon. There will be yard games and a raffle. The cost is $10 for a picnic ticket (children under 3 years of age eat free), $20 for a barbecue food ticket and $25 for a drive-thru food ticket, which includes a half rack of ribs and two 12-ounce sides. Tickets are available by emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com or calling 208-478-2150.
• “My Salinger Year” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.isucinema.com/salinger.
• Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a free Punk Rock Resurrection show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The bands CBPP, Beast in the Sun and Outlaw Stiffs will perform. All ages welcome.
• Country music star Jordan Davis will perform live on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Everette will open for the show. Music starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com.
• There will be a Summer Vibe Block Party from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Union Pacific Avenue behind Station Square in Pocatello. There will be drinks, food and live music from 8 to 10 p.m.
• Rocky Watson will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Best By Yesterday will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• LuAnne Berry will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
