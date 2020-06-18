Today-Saturday
• The Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out festival and competition will continue through Saturday. Today and Friday, registration and canvas stamping will take place at the Candy Jar, 105 N.W. Main St. in Blackfoot, from 10 a.m. to noon. On Friday, bring your canvas and paints to an optional Group Paint Out at Wadsworth Island between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Saturday, turn in your finished canvases for judging at The Candy Jar between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. An open house and exhibition will then take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Candy Jar Art Gallery. The Plein Air Paint Out is open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Artists visit beautiful Bingham County to paint, draw and sketch the natural landscape. Spectators are welcome to watch and talk with the artists.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• There will be a free, socially distanced Community Drum Circle, hosted by WholeHealth Cooperative, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Ross Park in Pocatello near the pool. Bring your own drums, chairs, food and drinks. For more information, call Eric at 208-241-9817.
Friday & Saturday
• The Summer Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Booth Barn, 1100 Booth Drive in Pocatello. Admission is free.