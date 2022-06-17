Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The third annual Poky Paddle will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today. The free event will feature a community river float, live music, food trucks, vendors and a giant slip n’ slide. Participants can float the river from Edson Fichter or Taysom-Rotary Park down to the festivities at Rainey-Centennial Park in Pocatello. Attendees will need to supply their own tubes, rafts, floaties and paddles for their water adventure. Free shuttle service and watercraft valet will be provided.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• The Aaron Ball Band will perform live starting at 8 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.
• Spinderella, Idaho’s annual premier ladies-only bicycle ride, will take place Saturday in Pocatello. The fun starts tonight with packet pick-up at Lower Ross Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register on-site on Friday. For more information, go to spinderellaride.com.
• “Urinetown: The Musical!” continues this week at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, with shows at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets run from $9 to $14 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• Whiskey Hangover will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Healthy City, USA, will be hosting a 5K race on Saturday, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex — Pavilion 2. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. There is no registration, no cost and no hassle for this 5K. Everyone is welcome to participate.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. This week will also feature the History of PRIDE Mobile Museum.
• The Pocatello branch of the NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. Ethnic and traditional foods will be served, as well as hot dogs and hamburgers. The meal’s cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12. Children aged 5 and under eat free. Tickets are available by emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com or calling 208-478-2150.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.
• Southeastern-Idaho Pride 2022 will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Caldwell Park in Pocatello. There will be food, vendors and entertainment. Free admission.
• The annual Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival will take place on Saturday at the ski area near Inkom. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the music starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Pebble Creek will operate the Sunshine Triple Chair Lift from 4 to 7 p.m. for people wanting to take a wildflower hike back down the mountain. The cost for the lift ride is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5 to 12.
• Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. will host “Super Saturday” team roping event on Saturday at the Indoor Arena and the Bannock County Event Center. The event is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m.
• Best By Yesterday will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Off The Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Steelhead Redd will perform live on the patio starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello.
• Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Saturday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and come to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good family-friendly time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
