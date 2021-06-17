Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St.
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Bluegrass band Kentucky Sky will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Baconliscious and Shooters BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for today’s show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for bingos, and this is open to all of the Pocatello community. Dinner or hot appetizers are available from the kitchen, and the bar is full service.
• The band Strings Attached will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a free comedy night show as well as open mic night on Friday. The comedy show will feature Spyke Naugahyde and special guest Becki Keiser. The open mic will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and again from 9 to 10 p.m. The comedy show will take place from 8 to 9 p.m.
• The band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.