Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Are You Afraid of the Dark….I Mean Bats?” Find out why bats are one of the coolest mammals on earth and how important they are to ecosystems.
• The Pocatello Development Authority Meeting will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Oasis bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• JJ the Magician will perform at 7 p.m. today at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family of up to eight immediate family members.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St.
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Bluegrass band Kentucky Sky will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Baconliscious and Shooters BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for the Thursday show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
