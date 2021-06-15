Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Gate City Young Professionals will be hosting a kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. The free event will feature giveaways, music by DJ Yev and hors’ d’oeuvres by Sand Trap. People should enter through the zoo’s main entrance at 2900 S. Second Ave.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Gate City Grays will take on the Hornets in a game at 7:30 p.m. today at Halliwell Park, 1069 W. Alameda Road in Pocatello.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Are You Afraid of the Dark….I Mean Bats?” Find out why bats are one of the coolest mammals on earth and how important they are to ecosystems.
• The Pocatello Development Authority Meeting will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Oasis bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• JJ the Magician will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family of up to eight immediate family members.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
