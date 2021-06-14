Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased by calling 208-238-8001 or visiting palacetheatrearts.com.
• Internationally known singer Alex Boyé will host a concert on Monday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello to help raise funds for 16-year-old Highland High School student Porter Brinton’s medical expenses. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. Opening act Paige Stembridge will begin her performance at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the Idaho State University box office or online at westbank.us/shop/alexboye.
