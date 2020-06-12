Today
• There will be a free, socially distanced Community Drum Circle, hosted by WholeHealth Cooperative, from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Ross Park in Pocatello near the pool. Bring your own drums, chairs, food and drinks. For more information, call Eric at 208-241-9817.
• The Eastern Idaho Prom, with the theme Roaring ’20s Masquerade, will be held from 8 to 11:30 p.m. today at the Red Barn Events Center, 222 S. 550 W. in Blackfoot. Masks and formal attire are encouraged, but not required. Tickets are $35 for couples and $20 for singles in advance or $40 for couples and $25 for singles at the door. Tickets can be purchased at redbarneventsidaho.com/tickets. All area high school students are welcome. School IDs and a printed or digital receipt will be required at the door. Tickets include photo booth pictures by Confetti Photo Booths, a professional DJ and dancing, and refreshments from Paisley Cakes.
Saturday
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot. Local vendors with handmade and homemade goods for sale. Come shop for beautiful and unique gifts, crafts, art and more. Bring cash, although some vendors may have the ability to accept cards. Come support these great local vendors.
• Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their June Poker Run on Saturday. Visit each of the six antique shops in Old Town Pocatello for shopping specials and to pick up a poker card. Prizes for best and worst hands at the end of the day. Participating shops include Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
• On Saturday, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting Enrichment Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost is free with general admission. Watch the animals sniff, stomp, pounce and play with tempting enrichment activities designed to exercise their minds. For more information, visit zooidaho.org.
• A new flea market is opening in Chubbuck starting on Saturday. Flyin' Hawaiian Flea Market will take place at 265 E. Chubbuck Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors at the market.
• Cakes & Shakes, located in the parking lot of the Reel Theatre at 310 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The business specializes in shakes and cheesecakes with crazy toppings.
