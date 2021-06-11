Today
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots for children ages 2 to 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. The program includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• There will be a season kick-off event for the The Gate City Grays starting at 4 p.m. today at Halliwell Park, 1069 W. Alameda Road in Pocatello.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. Open to all ages.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• The Dewdroppers will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Jelly and Modern Methods will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20. If you would like dinner or brunch, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
Saturday
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Oakridge Gas Station at 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Days on Saturday. Wagon rides are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wagon rides are $5 per person age 3 and up and includes a bag of bison treats.
• The Idaho State Journal will host Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park in Pocatello.
• Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. There are more than 100 vendors and free admission.
• The Hive Venue, which is located at Patriot Square on Chubbuck Road, will host its grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Thanks A Brunch will be serving food, and there will be sweet treats from Donut Bros as well. Several of The Hive’s preferred vendors will be on hand.
• NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting a “Pay it Forward” planted flower giveaway and memorabilia sale from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the site of the former Bonneville School, 320 N. Eighth Ave. The first 150 attendees who pledge to do something positive for their community will be provided with a free, fully planted flower container. Items from Bonneville School will be available for purchase. Food will be available from two food trucks. Music will be provided by Strings Attached. For more information, call 208-232-9468.
• Buddy’s Italian Restaurant, 626 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will host a 60th anniversary party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the restaurant. There will be music, drinks and classic Buddy’s dishes.
• Business Women of Pocatello will host the annual Sip n’ Swap event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Idaho. Bring your gently used work shoes, clothes and purses to “Sip” some drinks and “Swap” out with something “new” to you. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bwpocatello.weebly.com/events.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host races on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• The Gate City Grays’ season opener will take place Saturday at Halliwell Park, 1069 W. Alameda Road in Pocatello. The Grays will face off with the Blue Sox in a double header, with games starting at 6 and 8 p.m.
• Bunks Across America will host a Build Day from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 848 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Elyjah Tribe & the 70s Wet will perform live jazz, funk and reggae from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Entry is $10 per person and includes all games and entertainment. All ages welcome. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/4jb6sb64.
• Red Rose Day and Summer Bloom will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Jarid Greene will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
