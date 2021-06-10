Today
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today at TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 2376 Via Caporatti Drive in Pocatello.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Palm Spring Film Festival winner “Land” will play at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to www.isucinema.com/land for more information and trailer.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday with an additional brunch showing at noon Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional brunch or dinner, along with the show. Tickets range from $36 to $42. Show-only tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and $16 for today’s show and the brunch show. If you would like dinner or brunch in addition to the show, call 208-238-8001 to make a reservation. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at palacetheatrearts.com.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
• Jelly and Modern Methods will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
