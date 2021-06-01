Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• There will be Police Union negotiations at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• There will be Fire Union negotiations at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Roots to Fruits.” Dive into ethnobotany and give it a go at cultivating your own plants.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Randy’s Tumbling & Xtreme Fun will host an End of Year Show at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
