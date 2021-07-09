Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Tommy Togiai, Highland High School and Ohio State University alumnus and Cleveland Browns draft pick, will be returning to Pocatello to do a free autograph signing from 5 to 6 p.m. today at Pro Image Sports in Pine Ridge Mall. Feel free to bring your own item to get signed and there will also be some Browns items available for purchase.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Comedy from 7:30 to 9 p.m. today. There will be an after-party following the show.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host live music from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today. The band Jelly will open the night, and Modern Methods will play for the remainder of the evening.
• Absolute Zero will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park today at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “The Croods: A New Age.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Today-July 16
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place now through July 16. The carnival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
• Lookout Credit Union will host the 17th annual John McCarthy Golf Tournament on Saturday at Highland Golf Course. It is held in memory of District 25 coach, administrator and educator John McCarthy. The four-man scramble tournament will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Check-in will start at 7 a.m. Register your team at tinyurl.com/4jv68hb4.
• The Blackfoot Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1210 Highland Drive in Blackfoot.
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside at Oakridge Gas Station at 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Power County Search and Rescue’s annual salmon barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at American Falls City Park.
• Oscar winner “Nomadland” will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU’s Pond Student Union. After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad, running into a unique community of travelers from all over the country. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring Robert Gregg aka The Guitar Man starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Mason Wittman will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
