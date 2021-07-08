Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session/budget meeting starting at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Elwood Staffing, 1023 Yellowstone Ave, Suite G, in Pocatello, will host a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. They have over 40 jobs available in Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls and Downey.
• Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Today’s free Music in the Park event at American Falls City Park will include a silent auction and benefit for the victims of the Cold Creek Fire. Cale Moon will be providing the musical entertainment and there will be food vendors and a large silent auction. All donations, some proceeds and everything earned from the auction will go directly to the families. The silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., with music going from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The auction will conclude at 9 p.m.
• Rail City Jazz will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. today at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Songwriter and guitarist Racquel Cole will perform starting at 6 p.m. today on the Idaho State University Hutchinson Quad.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Eclectics will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• Tommy Togiai, Highland High School and Ohio State University alumnus and Cleveland Browns draft pick, will be returning to Pocatello to do a free autograph signing from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Pro Image Sports in Pine Ridge Mall. Feel free to bring your own item to get signed and there will also be some Browns items available for purchase.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Comedy from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be an after-party following the show.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host live music from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. The band Jelly will open the night, and Modern Methods will play for the remainder of the evening.
• Absolute Zero will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park on Friday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “The Croods: A New Age.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Friday-July 16
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place from Friday through July 16. The carnival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.