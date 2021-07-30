Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Ron Clayton will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Anger Foundation will perform live at 9 p.m. today at The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
• Lost Page, Nothing at Most and Melancallme will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Westside Players will perform “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” today and Saturday at The Warehouse 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Cocktails are served at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the performances start at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit westsideplayers.org or call 208-234-2654.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega would like your input on a variety of topics such as property taxes and the city budget, to name just a few. Bring a friend, a neighbor and your concerns to Hawthorne Park (Conlin and Eldredge roads) at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
• The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting a “You Rock Pocatello” event from 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Come paint a rock for free. There will be drawings during the day, and they will also be collecting supplies for the Humane Society.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• Indie Spirit Award winner “Waves” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. This story traces the journey of a suburban family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/waves.
• Lost Pages will perform live starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Chase Ricks will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Paul Bodily will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Doogie Howzer, Matilda and Briar Rose will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
