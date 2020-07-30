Today
• The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will be at Hirning Buick GMC, 509 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Come get your “Fair Food Fix” from all your favorite fair food vendors.
• There will be a groundbreaking for Frigitek Cold Storage at 4 p.m. today. The facility is located on the west end of the Pocatello Regional Airport. Featured speakers include Tom Kealey, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce; Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad; and Kenneth Brown, president of Frigitek Industrial Parks. You can attend in-person or streaming via Facebook live at facebook.com/bannockdevelopmentcorporation. Social distancing and the use of masks is requested.
• There will be a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Washington Federal Bank, 860 Yellowstone Ave. Food is catered by Grandpa’s Southern BBQ, and beverages will be provided by The Sand Trap
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• Friday Night Live Horse Racing will take place Friday at Pocatello Downs, 10588 Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello. There will be eight races starting at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m., and admission is $2. Enter through the south gates. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
