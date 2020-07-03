Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today in Old Town Pocatello. Visit oldtownpocatello.com for a list of participating locations.
Today-Sunday
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will be celebrating their second anniversary today, Saturday and Sunday. There will be special beer releases, delicious food and Sunday Anniversary brunch by Thanks a Brunch. For more details, their Facebook page.
• Lava Hillside Suites and The Rooftop Bar, 289 E. First Aly S. in Lava Hot Springs, will host its grand opening this weekend. The first event today will feature the business’s owner Cody De Los Reyes stepping into the ring against professional boxer Logan Swallow. The Stars and Stripes Boxing Matches will feature six bouts and a professional midget wrestling match. The doors for this event open at 4 p.m., the first fight starts at 6 p.m., and De Los Reyes will battle Swallow at dusk. Admission is $30. The Fourth of July will feature alternating performances from Kade Isakson as well as DJ Yev up until the start of the fireworks show that starts at 10 p.m. Admission is $20. And on Sunday, The Rooftop Bar will host the event “Bring back Cinco de Mayo on Cinco de Julio.” The event will feature a live Mariachi band and DJ all day long. Admission is $15.
Saturday
• AMVETS of Pocatello will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The first 100 people eat free, as well as all children 5 and under.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road.
• The Pocatello July Fourth Parade will be provided in a video format for our community to enjoy. The parade video will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Fourth of July block party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music and fun.
