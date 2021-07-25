Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport from 2 to 6 p.m. today. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate.
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. today at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park, near Zoo Idaho. Bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.
Monday
• The Pocatello City Council will host a special meeting at 11 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
