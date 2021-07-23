Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. today at Aid for Friends’ new shelter, 209 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The band Touch of Grey will perform live on stage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park today at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Ferdinand.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Today & Saturday
• The 21st annual POWMIA Awareness Motorcycle Rodeo and Rally will take place today and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Cost is $15 per person, $10 for children ages 14 to 18, and free for children under 13 and military veterans. For a schedule of events, visit powmiarodeo.org/awareness-rally.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Today-Sunday
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport from 2 to 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• “Our Friend” will play at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/ourfriend.
• Country music star Clint Black will perform live Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the wellness complex in Pocatello. The opening band is Ross Cooper. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of. They can be purchased at etix.com/ticket/p/5335017.
• Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will put on a free performance of “Cymbeline’’ at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Idaho State University’s Hutchinson Quad.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Pocatello band Phoenix Risen will put on a free show from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. All games will be available and the dance floor will be open. Feel free to bring in your own beer, wine and ID.
• Station Square will host a 1980s Block Party on Saturday on the 200 block of South Union Pacific Avenue. Dress in your best 1980s outfit and enjoy music, food, drinks, a photo booth and a costume contest with prizes. DJs will be on hand from 7 to 9 p.m., and Unbroken will be performing live from 9 to 11 p.m.
• Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will teach swing and line dancing lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The classes are free and open to all ages.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.