Today
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. today. Five courses will be paired with five wines. To make a reservation, call 208-233-1322.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• Ideal Option, a substance abuse center at 301 S. Fourth Ave., Suite D, in Pocatello, will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. They’re inviting organizations, businesses, community leaders and interested citizens to meet the staff and learn more about the addiction treatment services they provide. For more information, email marketing@idealoption.net
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a community drum circle at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Social distancing practices will be followed. Please wear a mask at least until you’ve gotten seated. There will be no shared food, drink, drums. Please bring your own. For more information, contact Crete at 208-251-2400.
• “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the featured film this week at ICCU’s “Movies in the Park.” Friday’s free movie will start at dusk at Russ Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks, drinks, blankets, chairs and pillows so they can spread out and get comfortable. Small snacks and items for the audience will be passed out starting around an hour before the movie begins.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Ant-Man.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Friday & Saturday
• The Pocatello POWMIA Awareness Association will host the 20th annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds, 10588 Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello. There will be the flagship event, a motorcycle rodeo, as well as live music, vendors, tribute ceremony, food, entertainment and more.
