Today
• The Pocatello Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The band County Line will perform at the weekly Brews at the Ballpark event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today at Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garchow Way in Idaho Falls. There will be family fun, live music and games with plenty of social distancing. Admission is free.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Five courses will be paired with five wines. To make a reservation, call 208-233-1322.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
