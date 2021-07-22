Today
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about bird beaks and feet from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Regular admission applies.
• Keller Associates, 305 N. Third Ave., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will put on a free performance of “A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 6:30 p.m. today on Idaho State University's Hutchinson Quad.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting wine tasting today beginning at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. For reservations, call 208-233-1322.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a family-friendly meet-and-greet with the Gate City Grays starting at 7:30 p.m. today. Tailgate with the Grays, along with the California Jays and Fresno As prior to their tournament. There will be live music from the band Touch of Grey, and barbecue will be served from 5 to 9 p.m.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Sunday
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport from 2 to 6 p.m. today through Sunday. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate.
Friday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday at Aid for Friends' new shelter, 209 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The band Touch of Grey will perform live on stage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park Friday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Ferdinand.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Friday & Saturday
• The 21st annual POW*MIA Awareness Motorcycle Rodeo and Rally will take place Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Cost is $15 per person, $10 for children ages 14 to 18, and free for children under 13 and military veterans. For a schedule of events, visit powmiarodeo.org/awareness-rally.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
