Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today at Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Teen Yoga Camp from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today for kids ages 11 to 17. There will be yoga, games and snacks. Cost is $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased at soulscapeyogastudio.com.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Rocky Watson will be live on stage, and food available from Sticks & Scones and The Sand Trap.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Clean standup comedian Jason Love will put on a show on today at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but can be reserved in advance at pocatelloevents.com/thepartybarn.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about bird beaks and feet from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Regular admission applies.
• Keller Associates, 305 N. Third Ave., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will put on a free performance of “A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Idaho State University's Hutchinson Quad.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting wine tasting on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. For reservations, call 208-233-1322.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a family-friendly meet-and-greet with the Gate City Grays starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tailgate with the Grays, along with the California Jays and Fresno As prior to their tournament. There will be live music from the band Touch of Grey, and barbecue will be served from 5 to 9 p.m.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Sunday
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate.
