Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Admission is free. View a list of participating locations at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• Local author Nancy Goodman will be signing copies of her new book, “Fumbling Toward Serenity — A Weekly Guide,” from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Walrus & Carpenter Books, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello, during First Friday Art Walk. The book is a compilation of the columns she wrote for the Idaho State Journal.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• Galen Clark will perform live from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Paul Bodily will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The annual Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration is set to take place in Fort Hall today, beginning at dusk. While the fireworks will be visible from several areas, officials say the best place to watch will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.
Today-Sunday
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will be celebrating its third anniversary today, Saturday and Sunday. They will have new anniversary beer releases, live music on the patio starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and anniversary brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Special edition three-year pint glasses go on sale Friday at 3 p.m.
Saturday
• The city of Inkom will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday. Events — including a color run, breakfast, parafe, car show and much more — run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit inkomidaho.org.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. The parade will begin moving at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin on South First Avenue, traveling from East Center Street to Main Street, past the Downtown Pavilion. The parade will end at the Concentrix parking lots. The last three blocks of the parade, the 500 to 700 blocks of North Main Street, will be a water-free and candy-free zone.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Bannock County Independence Celebration will take place on Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds and at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. It will feature a variety of free activities. The festivities will kick off with a beach party at the Bannock Reservoir from noon to 3 p.m. A car show will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the event center’s soccer fields. At 6 p.m., Tracy Lawrence will perform a concert at the amphitheater. Tickets for that event can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com. The day’s festivities will culminate in a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at the soccer fields near Olympus. There will also be a variety of vendors at that location from noon to 10:30 p.m.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live featuring music by the Moon Gypsies starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park, near Zoo Idaho. Bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.
