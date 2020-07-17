Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• Boyd Murdock will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Place, 360 Highway 30 E. in Inkom.
• There will be a free family movie night featuring “Frozen 2” at 8:30 p.m. today at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Saturday
• Idaho’s Outdoor Market and Biggest Garage Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. in Ammon. Admission is $2 for attendees 12 and older.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a flash sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the main entrance of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Prom 2020, with a Roaring ’20s masquerade theme, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 online at bit.ly/2Orfqgg or $15 at the door. This is available to all high school students ages 14 to 19 that would have been attending high school in spring 2020. Austin Ellis from NBC’s “The Voice” will be performing live. There will be refreshments, a professional DJ (DJ Spatch), pictures and more. Formal attire is requested, but not required.
Saturday & Sunday
• Pocatello Kids Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. There will be lots of entertainment, food, vendors and more. More information can be found at pocatelloevents.com/pocatellokidsday.
