Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place from 4 to 10 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park today at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Frozen II.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Today-Saturday
• Shady Grove Music Camp will take place from 2:30 p.m. through midnight today and from 1 p.m. through midnight Saturday at Pocatello’s FMC Park. Tickets are $35 at the gate or $25 if purchased in advance at shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Today-July 20
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport today through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.
Saturday
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• Historic Downtown Pocatello will host Downtown Days Flea Market & Antique Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Vendors of all types will be set up in a festive style along Main Street. The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at the downtown pavilion and the Crafters Market at Station Square will be open, too.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, in the south parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Specialty items will be individually priced. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment. Checks will not be accepted.
• Unplug Pocatello will host a free fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello. There will be games, contests, a petting zoo, food trucks and vendors.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• Country singer Easton Corbin will perform live on Saturday at the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/4ktwnf.
• Golden Globe winner “The Mauritanian” will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/mauritanian.
• Grace Notes will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
