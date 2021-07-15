Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at AMVETS Bengal Post 1901, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings today: a work session at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings are in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The event is catered by Buffalo Wild Wings. Great door prizes will be given away, plus all chamber members and their guests will receive 50 percent off any furniture and mattress purchases made.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host wine tasting beginning at 5:30 p.m. today.
• Tom Catmull’s Last Resort will perform starting at 6 p.m. today on the Idaho State University Hutchinson Quad.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today & Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place today and Friday. The carnival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m.
Today-July 20
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport today through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park on Friday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Frozen II.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Friday-Saturday
• Shady Grove Music Camp will take place from 2:30 p.m. through midnight Friday and from 1 p.m. through midnight Saturday at Pocatello’s FMC Park. Tickets are $35 at the gate or $25 if purchased in advance at shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.