Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11:00 a.m. today at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall: a special meeting at 9 a.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular council meet at 6 p.m.
• The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will take place from 11 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Come get your “Fair Food Fix” from all your favorite fair food vendors.
• Barricade arcade bar, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $10 for five pours.
• ISU’s Student Leadership and Engagement Center is sponsoring a free concert by Flash Drive at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Hutchinson Quadrangle at ISU. Flash Drive is a five-piece classic rock band playing great rock music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Organizers ask all who attend to practice social distancing. No concessions will be offered. The Pond Student Union Ballroom is a rain site if needed. For more information, call 208-282-3451.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.