Today
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Kid Yoga Camp from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today. Cost is $20 per child ages 5 to 10, and tickets can be purchased at soulscapeyogastudio.com.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The Aaron Ball Band will perform live. Food will be available from Camille’s Crepes and Palate Street Bistro.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Standup comedian Darin Thompson will put on a show today at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 if purchased online at pocatelloevents.com/thepartybarn.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Today-Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place today, Thursday and Friday. The carnival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m.
Today-July 20
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport today through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate. Rides in the aircraft are also available on Thursday and Friday. Book your flight at azcaf.org/location/pocatello-id-tour-stop.
Thursday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at AMVETS Bengal Post 1901, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings on Thursday: a work session at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings are in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The event is catered by Buffalo Wild Wings. Great door prizes will be given away, plus all chamber members and their guests will receive 50 percent off any furniture and mattress purchases made.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host wine tasting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Tom Catmull’s Last Resort will perform starting at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Idaho State University Hutchinson Quad.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
