Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will hold a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Aid For Friends will host a housewarming and open house for the new homeless shelter from 4 to 6 p.m. today at 209 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Gate City Young Professionals will host its first Social Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. There will be cornhole and live music by Shawn Barnby and the Marauders.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Fish and Game Commission will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. today, at the Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. People can address the commission about any matters related to Fish and Game.
Today-Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place now through Friday. The carnival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m.
Today-July 20
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport today through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate. Rides in the aircraft are also available on Thursday and Friday. Book your flight at azcaf.org/location/pocatello-id-tour-stop.
Wednesday
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Kid Yoga Camp from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $20 per child ages 5 to 10, and tickets can be purchased at soulscapeyogastudio.com.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The Aaron Ball Band will perform live. Food will be available from Camille’s Crepes and Palate Street Bistro.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Standup comedian Darin Thompson will put on a show on Wednesday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 if purchased online at pocatelloevents.com/thepartybarn.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
