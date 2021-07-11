Today
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. today at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park, near Zoo Idaho. Bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.
Today-Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a carnival taking place now through Friday. The carnival will be open from 1 to 10 p.m. today and from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. For more information, message 208-244-2633.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
