Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• There will be a free family movie night featuring “Aladdin” at 8:30 p.m. today at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Saturday
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot. Local vendors with handmade and homemade goods for sale. Come shop for beautiful and unique gifts, crafts, art and more. Bring cash, although some vendors may have the ability to accept cards. Come support these great local vendors.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Community Talking Circle at 7 p.m. Saturday. Wear a face mask, at least until you are seated. Bring your own food and drink.
