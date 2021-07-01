Today
• Blackhawk BBQ Pit Smokehouse will host its grand opening today at 90 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. There will be a ribbon cutting at noon and then they’ll be slinging barbecue the rest of the day
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Country music artist Michael Todd will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks LaCasita and Shooters Outlaw BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair. Tips will be donated to the two local families who lost their homes in the recent Cold Creek Fire.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour is coming to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/nnvhmj8c.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. View a list of participating locations at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• Local author Nancy Goodman will be signing copies of her new book, “Fumbling Toward Serenity — A Weekly Guide,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Walrus & Carpenter Books, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello, during First Friday Art Walk. The book is a compilation of the columns she wrote for the Idaho State Journal.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• Galen Clark will perform live from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Paul Bodily will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The annual Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration is set to take place in Fort Hall on Friday, beginning at dusk. While the fireworks will be visible from several areas, officials say the best place to watch will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.
Friday-Sunday
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will be celebrating its third anniversary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will have new anniversary beer releases, live music on the patio starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and anniversary brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Special edition three-year pint glasses go on sale Friday at 3 p.m.
