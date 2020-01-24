Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free community drum circle at 6 p.m. today. Bring food to share, beverages and drums if you have them. Extra drums are available. All levels of experience are welcome.
• The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet will host “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun” from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. It will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in five categories. The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz, and a no-host bar. Tickets for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” are $15 each, and can be purchased at.ChocolateLoversAffair.com.
• The acoustic punk/folk band Project Constellation, rap band HXWK and pop-punk band Nothing At Most will perform today at Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
• The band Unbroken will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. today at the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The acoustic rock band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The classic rock ‘n’ roll band Relyx will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, today and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• “Maleficent” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Today-Sunday
• The 11th annual Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will take place today, Saturday and Sunday in the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort & Event Center in Garden City, Utah. There are a variety of events. For a full list of activities, visit bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com.
Saturday
• A fishing derby Sunday at Sportsman’s Park on the west side of American Falls Reservoir features a $500 first-place prize for the largest Rainbow trout and a $250 first-place prize for perch. The derby runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen. There is a $35 per person entry fee. Participants can register online and review all derby regulations at bit.ly/2QOLDA5 or by calling 208-709-7538.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. in Pocatello, will host an Ice Age-themed family fun day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to learn about the animals and plants that lived during this chilly time period. We will have hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy.
• Zoo Idaho will host Nature Arts and Crafts from kids ages 6 to 12 at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Create fun nature and wildlife art to take home and share with the family! Nature art will reflect seasonal themes. Cost is $10 per person. Register at zooidaho.org.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host an indoor yard sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• The 13th annual Sportsmen’s Against Hunger event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at C-A-L Ranch in Chubbuck. All proceeds will go to the food bank. Enjoy several booths set up inside the store with great information from the sporting & community organizations as well as activities to participate in. There will also be a corn hole toss with prizes.
• House Minority Caucus Chair, Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Saturday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, in the second floor conference room.
• The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, will host a free family day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A fun, hands-on art experience for the entire family awaits artists of all ages. Come explore the current exhibit then create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
• The North Bannock County Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road, will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Meet the firefighters, speak with the chiefs, see the fire trucks and have some food as well.
• Deseret Book, 4155 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 1265, in Pocatello, will host a book signing for author Cameron Staley his book “In the Hands of the Gadiantons: A Book of Mormon Novel,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• The Pocatello Elks Club, 410 S. Main St., will host the Elks Corn Hole Tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 for a two-person team. Entrance is at the rear of the building. Open to the public.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host the bands SUTRA, Nothing At Most and HXWK starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• The Dewdroppers will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. The Dewdroppers play beautifully rendered classics from the standards of jazz and the Great American Songbook.
• The one-man band Tom Murphy will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The First National Bar, 234 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will feature Honky Tonk Highway live on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
